Checheche gets state-of-the-art abattoir

Luthando Mapepa recently in Checheche

Efforts to revitalise Chipinge’s beef industry got a major boost last Thursday when Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandi Chimene commissioned a state-of-the-art abattoir at Checheche Growth Point. The abattoir has capacity to slaughter 30 cattle a day.

The development is expected to benefit hundreds of cattle farmers who have been struggling to secure markets for beef in other parts of the country as the area along Save River in Chipinge was declared a red zone following persistent outbreaks of Foot and Mouth disease.

Molus Abattoir was established in the wake of reports that farmers in the red zone area in Chipinge lost over 5 000 cattle last year because of drought after failing to secure markets on time.

“The establishment of the abattoir at Checheche Growth Point comes after cattle farmers along Save River lost thousands of cattle to drought last year after keeping them because they failed to secure markets since the area was declared red zone due FMD outbreak,” said Minister Chimene.

“Due to lack of options, our farmers end up selling their cattle to unscrupulous abattoirs for as little as $50, which is not a fair deal. We then engaged the business community in Odzi and Mutare to come and establish an abattoir here. They swiftly responded and Chipinge Rural District Council also made land available for the abattoir project. We hope the processing plant will add value to Chipinge beef, so I urge the community to jealously guard this structure. This new development will also help contain the spread of FMD, as processed meat has fewer chances of spreading diseases.”

The establishment of the abattoir was the brainchild of Minister Chimene. She said unscrupulous cattle buyers from Chiredzi, Masvingo and Matabeleland were ripping off farmers, taking advantage of their desperation.

Provincial veterinary officer Dr Charles Guri welcomed the establishment of the abattoir in the red zone area, as it would help reduce the spread of animal diseases.

“This is good news in the fight to contain FMD, as meat passing from abattoirs can be sold anywhere as it is strictly monitored by experts,” he said.

Molus Abattoir proprietor Mr Moses Magura hailed Government for opening more opportunities for the business community.

He hailed the ease of doing business concept adopted by Government recently.

“I would like to thank Government for adopting the ease of doing business concept, as it is now bearing fruit to the business community,” said Mr Magura.

“It only took me a few days to develop this abattoir because of the unwavering support we received from Government departments.”

