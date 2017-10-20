Senior CPC leaders urge implementation of Xi’s thought

Li Keqiang joins a panel discussion with delegates from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region who attend the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Lin) BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) leaders Thursday called for efforts to fully comprehend and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

“The Thought represents the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, and is an important component of the system of theories of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” said Li Keqiang when joining a panel discussion at the 19th CPC National Congress, which opened Wednesday. Li said that Xi’s “new era” thought is a long-term guide to action that the Party must adhere to, which must be fully understood and carried out so as to comprehensively implement the spirit of the congress.

When joining another panel discussion, Wang Qishan called for attentive study and grasp of Xi’s “new era” thought, and faithful implementation of the strategic goals set at the congress. Xi’s “new era” thought must be studied, understood and put into practice in a steadfast manner in order to break new grounds in the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, Zhang Gaoli said while joining a separate panel discussion. Li, Wang and Zhang are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era builds on and further enriches Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, according to a report delivered by Xi to the 19th CPC National Congress on Wednesday. The report listed 14-point fundamental principles of the Thought, ranging from ensuring Party leadership over all work to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. – Xinhua

