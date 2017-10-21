Summer turns it up a notch

THE past weak has been excruciatingly hot, a clear sign that we are now in the heart of summer, the pleasure or leisure season as some would like to call it.

As the days continue moving at breakneck speed towards the festive period, the number of weekend events and activities being organised has also increased. This week alone, starting from today right up to the weekend, the showbiz scene will be explosive with family shows, celebrity birthday parties, Halloween parties, international gigs and an epic braai taking centre stage.

Castle Lager National Braai Day

Last year, Delta Beverages launched the Castle Lager National Braai Day, which saw 12 680kg of meat being consumed in a single day. This Saturday, Old Hararians Sports Club is the place to be for those who enjoy the pleasures of grilling meat and imbibing as the venue plays host to this epic braai event.

Organisers have set this year’s target at 15 000kg of meat.

Besides the titanic amount of meat set to be eaten on the day, beer guzzlers might just drown considering that organisers have vowed to set up a bar that will be 150 metrse long.

Running under the theme “Ultimate Braai – Together Serving Others”, this will not just be partying aimlessly, but rather merrymaking for a cause as Mpilo General Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Hospital will share equally an equivalent of every kilogramme of meat consumed.

The event, that starts at 12 noon, will have an array of acts including Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, XQ, Freeman and various DJs.

Patrons will only have to part with US$5 which will guarantee them a braai pack and 1-litre of Castle Lager. If last year’s edition is anything to go by, this is definitely one of the biggest annual events on the entertainment calendar.

Tarrus Riley at the HICC

While braai masters and beer guzzlers will be doing their thing at Old Hararians, reggae fans will set their sights at Jamaican superstar Tarrus Riley’s debut performance in Zimbabwe.

An explosive atmosphere is expected at this particular gig as Tarrus is one of the best reggae artistes in the world with a reputation of delivering mesmeric performances. To add weight to his set, he will be backed by legendary saxophonist Dean Fraser and The Black Soil Band.

With an endless catalogue of sing- along hits that include “Sorry is a Sorry Word”, “Don’t Come Back”, “Love Up Mi Woman”, “Protect the People”, “Gimme Likkle One Drop”, “Human Nature”, “Getty Getty No Wantee” and “Khama” to name a few, fans are guaranteed of many popular numbers on his playlist.

Sketchy Bongo makes a date with H-Town

Prior to the two big events clashing on Saturday, Friday is also set to be on fire with numerous exciting events taking place around the capital. One of the biggest producers/DJs on the continent, Sketchy Bongo, will headline the Twisted Circus Halloween Party at The Jam Tree.

While the concept on its own sounds cool enough, the inclusion of the hit-maker makes it even more attractive considering his brilliant abilities behind the decks. Most of the hits he has laid his hands on including “Let You Know”, “Love Me In The Dark”, “Wildside”, “All About It”, “Cold Shoulder” and “Back to the Beach” among others, have at one point topped the charts on popular music video channels.

This will be a show not to miss for those who like urban music.

DJ Simmz parties @ 1+1

No club in Harare rocks like 1+1 Happy right now. The Chinese-owned establishment packs them in by their thousands yet queues are the norm, especially on Fridays and Saturdays. Saturday October 27 may be packed with activity – but for those that love clubbing – 1+1 Happy will be the place to be as one of the “baddest” DJs in Zimbabwe parties with family, friends and fans.

For those not in the know, DJ Simmz is behind the popular Legendary Sound voice. While DJ Smylie might have been the face, rather voice of Legendary Sound, credit also has to be given to the man with the magic behind the decks, DJ Simmz. Simmz, whose birthday parties have always been electric, is set to take this year’s celebrations to Club 1+1 Happy on Friday.

Top wheel spinners and MCs including Garry B & Templeman, Ashstyles & Nivek, Stansplash, Towastok and DJ Tamuka will be entertaining the crowd that is expected to attend. Two high-riding Zim dancehall acts will come in as surprise acts.

JP gets back to basics

Over the past few months, Jah Prayzah has been criticised for neglecting his local fans as his shows in the country had decreased. That is all about to change starting with today’s family show at Extra Mile Leisure Spot as the artiste has vowed to get back to basics after the launch of his new album “Kutonga Kwaro”.

The artiste has highlighted that he will be staging shows every other weekend as long as he is in the country, which should be sweet music to his fans’ ears and some band members.

Today’s gig will provide the perfect platform for the hit-maker to properly give his fans a taste from his latest offering.

Macheso takes act to Las Vegas

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso, who is set to leave for a tour of the UK, has a special farewell package for his fans today.

The artiste has a family show this afternoon at Club Las Vegas, Southerton, where he will be sharing the stage with Progress Chipfumo.

Macheso’s fans should not miss this show as he has promised to sample songs from his forthcoming album, which is something to cheer about.

