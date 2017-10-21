Former ZCTU boss Chibebe appointed ILO country director

FORMER Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Wellington Chibebe has been appointed director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) country office for Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

By Chris Mahove

The veteran trade unionist is currently deputy general secretary of the International Confederation of Trade Unions (ITUC).

ILO director-general Guy Ryder said the appointment would be with effect from January next year.

“Pursuant to article 4.2(d) and (e) of the Staff Regulations, I have made the following appointments: Wellington Chibebe (Zimbabwe) is appointed director of the ILO Country Office for Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, CO-Dar es Salam with effect from January 1, 2018,” Ryder said in a statement.

Chibebe will be the programme manager of activities in the five countries covered, ensuring that ILO tripartite constituents were provided with high quality, timely, well-coordinated and integrated services responsive to their needs and tailored to their realities.

He will also be the ILO’s representative within the United Nations country team in the five countries under his jurisdiction.

After qualifying as a diesel plant fitter with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ),Chibebe rose through the ranks of trade unionism, from being the branch secretary of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Railwaymen’s Union in Bulawayo between 1988 and 1990 and becoming the president of Railways Artisan’s Union (RAU) from 1991 to 2000.

He left RAU in 2001 to take up the post of ZCTU secretary-general left vacant when Morgan Tsvangirai helped found the opposition MDC that posed the greatest challenge to President Robert Mugabe’s grip on power since independence in 1980.

Chibebe left ZCTU in 2011 after he was elected deputy secretary-general of the ITUC, based in Brussels, a post he held until his latest appointment.

ILO is the UN agency that brings together governments, employers and workers of its member states to advance efforts to promote decent work throughout the world.

ILO is devoted to advancing opportunities for women and men to obtain decent and productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity.

