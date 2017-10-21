MSU wins development practitioners award

STUDENTS from Midlands State University (MSU)’s development studies department won this year’s university students’ debate competition held in Harare last week.

BY Stephen Chadenga

MSU beat other students from Zimbabwe Open University, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, Great Zimbabwe University and Catholic University of Zimbabwe.

“Competing in the two-day university students debate competition, which was held as part of the convention, the MSU team comprising Development Studies students Alfred Majani level 4:2, Angela Madamombe level 4:2, Vimbai Chanyuka level 4:1 and Elvis Munyoka level 4:1, demonstrated keen knowledge and mastery of developmental issues winning an award and certificate,” MSU said in a statement.

Majani also clinched the best speaker award.

The debate was a platform for students studying development and social sciences to showcase their appreciation and ideas on topical and contemporary developmental issues.

The convention, which ran under the theme, Development Reality: Collectively Envisioning the Future, was attended by civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, corporates, parastatals, tertiary institutions, embassies and funding agencies, among others.

