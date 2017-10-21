Gweru vendors face eviction blitz

GWERU vendors who ply their trade at illegal points in the city have been given until tomorrow to vacate the bays, failure of which they will be forced off the streets.

by STEPHEN CHADENGA

Over the years, illegal vendors have been resisting municipal police, threatening retaliation whenever such raids were carried out.

Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the informal workers operating illegally who fail to abide by the order would have their goods confiscated.

“Notice is hereby given that all vendors who have deserted their legal vending bays should return to their bays by 22 October 2017,” Gwatipedza said in a notice.

“Thereafter council will confiscate goods that are being sold on illegal vending points without further notice.”

Gwatipedza said vendors requiring legal trading space should approach council for registration.

She also warned motorists who use their vehicles to sell goods in the city that they risked being clamped.

Gweru Hawkers and Vendors’ Association acting chairperson Lovemore Tingaka said there was need for dialogue between council and vendors to find a lasting solution to illegal vending.

The blitz on vendors came after a recent order by President Robert Mugabe, who accused informal traders of messing up the cities.

