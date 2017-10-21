Malajila sidelined by injury

PRETORIA — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that Mogakolodi Ngele is still awaiting his permanent residence permit.

The Botswana international is yet to appear for Sundowns this season after returning to Chloorkop from a loan spell at Bidvest Wits, along with Zimbabwean striker Cuthbert Malajila.

Ngele made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Clever Boys last season, scoring six goals as Gavin Hunt’s side won their first-ever league title.

Malajila recently received his papers and featured in the 2-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday before sustaining an injury.

However, fellow attacker Ngele, who has also spent five years in South Africa, is still waiting on his documentation from the Department of Home Affairs.

It will be difficult to get a place in Mosimane’s starting line-up at Sundowns with so much competition in midfield, once he receives his papers.

“Ngele is still waiting for his papers,” Mosimane said.

“Malajila’s injury looks bad,” he added ahead of today’s visit of AmaZulu to Loftus Versfeld.

Malajila’s compatriot Khama Billiat, Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Zambian keeper Kennedy Mweene and Liberian winger Anthony Laffor have all been naturalised.

The Brazilians will also be without suspended midfielder Tiyani Mabunda for the clash with Usuthu following his dismissal against Chiefs.

— KickOff

