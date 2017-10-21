Kaindu wary of giant slayers Shabanie

HOW MINE coach Kelvin Kaindu says they will be cautious when they approach Shabanie Mine in the semi-final of the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Shabanie Mine cruised through to the semi-final after stunning ZPC Kariba in front of their home crowd at Nyamhunga Stadium before knocking out Caps United at Maglas in the ill-fated quarter-final clash.

The match did not last the distance as it had to be abandoned after violence erupted.

A Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ad hoc committee awarded the match to Shabanie after finding Caps United guilty of causing the abandonment of the match.

Kaindu observed that Shabanie’s progress against two top sides shows that they cannot be underrated.

Bvaru Bvaru also beat the gold miners 1-0 in a Premiership match at Maglas in July and How Mine have an idea of what to expect in tomorrow’s clash.

“It is a cup game. After eliminating ZPC Kariba they also eliminated giants Caps United and that shows how much pedigree they have. We are hoping to come up with a strong squad to take on Shabanie Mine,” Kaindu said.

“We have two players that got injured in the league game on Wednesday against Bulawayo City. We will see how they respond today (yesterday) and tomorrow.”

Stephen Nyambabvu and Praise Tonha were pulled out injured against the local authority side.

The Zambian gaffer rested senior players Makundika Sakala, Milton Ncube, Peter Moyo and Kudakwashe Musharu, with Toto Banda coming in from the bench in the league game against Bulawayo City, reserving them for the semi-final clash against Shabanie.

How Mine overcame Bantu Rovers in the first round at Ascot and returned to Gweru for the quarter-final, where they got the better of Chapungu.

Despite their struggles in the league, Shabanie, with coach Takesure Chiragwi and technical director Taku Shariwa , have acquitted themselves well in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Former Dynamos striker Farai Mupasiri was on target when Shabanie beat ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup, with Trevor Mavhunga scoring the other goal.

William Mapfumo had put the asbestos miners in the lead at Maglas against Caps United before the match was called off.

Mupasiri carries the burden of driving his team from the front and they slow go into this match free of the weight of expectation.

