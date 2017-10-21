Zanu PF Manicaland youth official declares war on Mutare council

ZANU PF Manicaland youth chairperson Mubuso Chinguno has declared war on Mutare City Council for allegedly refusing to parcel out land to ruling party youths.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Chinguno said attempts by Zanu PF to get land for residential development in Mutare had hit a brick wall due to resistance by the MDC-T led council.

He threatened “blood on the floor” if Mutare City Council fails to heed their calls.

President Robert Mugabe last year ordered local authorities to release land for youths. But a few months ago he somersaulted saying there was need for government and local authorities to develop high rise apartments instead of giving youths land which they have no capacity to develop

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender, Chinguno said most local authorities in Manicaland were co-operating excluding Mutare.

“How many youths are owners of houses in Mutare? Very few indeed and most of them are lodgers and some are still staying with their parents,’’ he said.

“I don’t lead a church organisation in the province, but I lead youths in the revolutionary party. So I cannot keep quiet. Mutare is the only place where we did not get stands.”

He added that in towns such as Chipinge and Chimanimani, youths were now servicing stands they were allocated by the respective local authorities.

“We have identified land in Dangamvura and Weirmouth which we are going to occupy,’’ Chinguno threatened.

“We are going to take a radical route if they resist. We are going to declare war and there is going to be blood on the floor. So in a nutshell we are declaring war on Mutare City Council.”

But Mutare mayor Tatenda Nhamarare said there were procedures to be followed to be allocated land.

“As far as I am concerned, we are not stipulated to do that (give land to Zanu PF youths),” he said.

