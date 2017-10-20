Mzila-Ndlovu makes U-turn on coalitions

OPPOSITION National Salvation (Ansa) leader Moses Mzila-Ndlovu has made a U-turn and dumped his solo campaign, in pursuit of coalition talks with other parties to unseat Zanu PF in next year’s elections.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Ansa had initially rubbished coalition efforts by other opposition parties as a hopeless endeavour and vowed to field candidates in all constituencies in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

Mzila-Ndlovu had, at the launch of Ansa, made it clear that his main agenda was to challenge Mashonaland politicians’ dominance of the national political discourse.

He, however, said even if Ansa joined an all-opposition party alliance, it would continue pushing its Matabeleland agenda.

This was not before he made a major political somersault, telling journalists in Bulawayo yesterday that his party had now decided to join other opposition parties to “deliver a crushing defeat” to Zanu PF.

Mzila-Ndlovu, however, subtly indicated his discomfort with the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC Alliance.

“Ansa looks forward to a real opposition alliance to fight Zanu PF, starting with the demand for free and fair elections, including the right to vote of every Zimbabwean, whether they are here or not,” he said.

“A selective alliance that still thinks it can marshall six million votes to defeat Zanu PF in 2018 needs to come to terms with the reality we all face. The task before us is greater than the ego of delusional individuals, who claim to have discovered the importance of a united front after 12 years of savage fighting among themselves,” he added, in an apparent jibe directed at the MDC Alliance.

“Ansa has approached and has been approached by several political parties in the opposition to Zanu PF. We are glad that Ansa’s regional approach has caught the attention of many people who from this region have been abused by politicians from other regions.”

Mzila-Ndlovu took aim at President Robert Mugabe, whom he accused of faking national unity.

“Not until there is acceptance of the concept of unity in diversity the Zanu PF version of a united Zimbabwe will forever be a myth and (President Robert) Mugabe knows that very well too,” he said.

“Unity by coercion is the most insultive style humanity has ever seen. Mugabe and his henchmen believe that the last 37 years have been magical in terms of imagined achievements in subjugating other citizens. In history, 37 years is not even equivalent to an

hour.”

