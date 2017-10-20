Mbare man jailed 6 years for stealing network cables

A 21-YEAR-OLD Mbare man has been slapped with a six-year prison term by a Harare magistrate after he was convicted of stealing 30kg of communication drop live cables worth $3 000.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Danmore Mutyavaviri was convicted by magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta, who ruled that offences of stealing copper network live cables were soaring and a six-year jail term without suspension of sentence would deter other would-be offenders.

However, Mutyavaviri had denied the charge saying he was only assisting his colleague, who fled the scene, to carry the load not knowing that he was stealing the cables.

But a witness, George Mutemachani, had told court that he saw Mutyavaviri and his accomplice, who is still at large, pulling the cables from a distance.

The court heard that on September 11 this year Mutyavaviri and his accomplice, Godknows Mutaurwa, cut and bundled communication drop live cables.

An alert security company guard Mutemachani saw Mutyavaviri and Mutaurwa pulling the cables and he informed his senior who in turn phoned Borrowdale police.

Borrowdale police officers rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest Mutyavaviri and recovered 30kg of communications drop cables, but his accomplice Mutaurwa managed to escape.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...