Zanu-PF fund-raises for People’s Congress

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

ZANU-PF’S Manicaland provincial executive has embarked on a fund-raising crusade to raise $50 000 towards this year’s Extraordinary People’s Congress to be held in December. Last weekend all the 10 provinces across the country unanimously endorsed a motion to turn this year’s National People’s Conference into an Extraordinary People’s Congress to reaffirm the Presidential candidature of President Mugabe in next year’s harmonised elections.

This resulted in the change of the venue from Gwanda to Harare as the party’s congresses are only held in Harare, while conferences are rotated across all the provinces. Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera said they had a target to raise $50 000 towards the Extraordinary People’s Congress.

“Following the resolution to have an Extraordinary People’s Congress, we have a target to raise $50 000 for the event. This is a very crucial event for us in Zanu-PF and everyone will be looking forward to its resounding success. We are appealing to the corporate world and individuals who are sympathetic to our cause and subscribe to our philosophy to come on board and donate towards the success of the Extraordinary Special Congress. We accept donations, both in cash and kind,” he said.

Provincial secretary for finance Cde Tendai Saruchera said they would be hosting a dinner dance on November 17, 2017 at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Mutare as part of their fund-raising initiative.

“We will be having a fund-raising dinner dance on November 17 at Golden Peacock Hotel. We have come up with different prices for the tables that will be on offer. The Platinum table will be going for $10 000 for 10 people, Diamond ($8 000), Gold ($7 500), Silver ($5 000) and Bronze ($2 500).

“Those willing to attend can write cheques or transfer money into the CBZ Zanu-PF Manicaland Province account number 01322799580027. The branch is Mutare. All our fund-raising initiatives were approved by the provincial chairman, Dr Samuel Undenge. We are also expecting individuals to attend and they will part with $100 at the gate. Party districts are also expected to contribute $50 each towards the Extraordinary People’s Congress. We will soon be sending out official letters to companies and individuals,” said Cde Saruchera.

Like this: Like Loading...