Parliament of Zimbabwe launches mobile app

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has launched a mobile application that enables users to access Parliament news and documents on their cellphones.

Key documents such as the Hansard and constituency information are accessible via the app which can be downloaded for free.

A statement released in Harare this week reads, “The Parliament of Zimbabwe has launched a mobile app for accessing Parliament news and documents on your mobile phones for your convenience.

“The application is available for free on google app store or applestore. The app is compatible with android, apple and windows phones.”

