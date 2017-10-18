President in Uruguay

Takunda Maodza in Montevideo, Uruguay

PRESIDENT Mugabe is in Uruguay where he is expected to join other global leaders for the World Health Organisation (WHO) global conference on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

President Mugabe is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa, Presidentialspokesperson Mr George Charamba and other senior Government officials.

The conference is divided into three segments, starting with the dialogue of member states, United Nations agencies and non-state actors. The second segment will be for ministers from member states and United Nations organisations and national non-communicable diseases directors. Finally, there will be a high-level segment for member States and United Nations organisations at the level of Heads of and Government and Heads of UN organisations.

he conference is being held at a time when the world is battling NCDs such as diabetes and cancer, which killed 40 million people globally in 2015. Some countries have been considering introducing a cancer levy to help mobilise resources to fight cancer. President Mugabe left Harare on Monday.

He was seen off at the Harare International Airport by Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko; Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa; Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Simon Khaya Moyo; Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi; Minister of State Security Kembo Mohadi; service chiefs and senior Government officials.

VP Mnangagwa is Acting President. The conference is running under the theme “Enhancing policy coherence between different spheres of policy making that have a bearing on attaining Strategic Development Goal target 3.4 on NCD by 2030”. SDG 3.4 by 2030 seeks to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third through prevention and treatment and promoting mental health and well-being.

The conference seeks to provide guidance to member states on how to reach SDG target 3.4 by 2030 by influencing public policies in sectors beyond health and enhancing policy coherence. It also seeks to launch a set of new global initiatives to help countries accelerate progress in reducing premature mortality from NCDs and to fast-track efforts to attain SDG target 3.4. The meeting will also see delegates exchanging national experiences in enhancing policy coherence to attain the voluntary global NCD targets for 2025. – The Herald

