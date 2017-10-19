Tsvangirai will be President in 2018: Khupe

MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe has declared party leader Morgan Tsvangirai will romp to victory in the 2018 watershed general election, a day after the two kissed and made up following disagreements over the formation of the MDC Alliance.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking during an impromptu tour of biometric voter registration (BVR) centres in Chitungwiza, Khupe said the dire economic crisis in the country could only be resolved by the MDC-T.

“I have no doubt that president Tsvangirai will be the President of Zimbabwe in 2018 with yours truly assisting him. The high levels of unemployment and the plunder of resources by Zanu PF calls on the people of Zimbabwe to take charge of their lives, register to vote and change the government,” she said.

Khupe, who is leading the party’s voter registration mobilisation campaign, was mobbed by students, vendors and the general public as she walked about in Zengeza talking to potential voters on a one-on-one meet the people tour.

She insisted that Tsvangirai, who has been in and out of hospital battling cancer of the colon, was ready to take over the running of the country.

During her tour, Khupe avoided any mention of the MDC Alliance, clearly stating that Tsvangirai was the MDC-T 2018 presidential candidate, sending a clear signal that she was yet to endorse the alliance and was pushing for her party to go it alone in the 2018 general elections.

After missing from public meetings and addressing MDC-T gatherings for nearly a month, Khupe was a hit in Chitungwiza as she was mobbed by party supporters.

She will be taking the voter registration campaign to Matabeleland South over the weekend and will also be in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, where she will front the campaign.

“President Tsvangirai has asked me to lead this mobilisation of voter registration so that when the time for elections comes they will be able to chart a new direction for their future,” she said.

Khupe was accompanied by MDC-T organising secretary Abednego Bhebhe.

