4 vendors in court for public violence

Four suspected illegal vendors appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing public violence charges after they were arrested during a protest against their removal from the streets.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

David Mazibiye (41), Tinashe Mbofana (24), Maxwell Mushamba (20) and Paul Hanyani (20) appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded them to today for bail

ruling.

It is the State’s case that on October 12 this year, the police, together with Harare City Council, embarked on a joint operation codenamed “Restore Sunshine City” targeted at removing illegal vendors and touts in the central business district.

During the operation, the suspects, together with others who are still at large, armed themselves with stones and sticks, and randomly threw missiles at Joina City and Old Fantasyland, thereby causing pandemonium as people ran away in different directions for their safety.

It is alleged the suspects damaged a display window at Chicken Inn located at corner Inez Terrace and Speke Avenue.

The suspects further proceeded to TB George Cellular situated at corner Albion and Chinhoyi streets, where they damaged a display window of the shop and looted 48 mobile phones and ran away.

Some members of the public who were watching from a distance gave chase and apprehended the suspects.

Upon arrest, Mbofana was found in possession of a stolen Samsung tablet valued at $75 and a Call Touch tablet valued at $75, while Mushamba was found in possession of a stolen Samsung Galaxy AES cellphone valued at $38.

The State alleges the recovered mobile phones were positively identified by witnesses as part of the stolen phones.

The four were then taken to the police by members of the public, where they were arrested and charged.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

