Gweru freezes salary increments in 2018 budget

GWERU City Council has resolved to freeze salary increments in the 2018 budget and maintain the 2017 salary structure after proposals by the local authority to adopt a static budget, finance director Edgar Mwedzi has said.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Mwedzi said council proposed to slightly reduce the budget to $39 million from 2017’s $40 million budget owing to the harsh economic climate obtaining in the country.

“Since the 2018 budget will be static, it also implies that there will not be any salary adjustments in the year 2018,” Mwedzi said yesterday during the 2018 budget stakeholders’ consultative meeting.

“The 2018 budget has been crafted in cognisance of the harsh economic climate and the realisation that inflation will remain within the single-digit territory.”

Council also maintained the 2017 tariffs with a slight adjustment to few items such as money transfer dealers, driving schools, lodges, hair products and motor spare dealers, among others.

Mwedzi said salaries and allowances were expected to gobble a total of $15 159 838 with a slight increase of over $300 000 to cover recruited personnel.

“The salaries and allowances budget for 2018 has increased by $396 530 from the 2017 budget and this increase is basically on notch movements and new recruitments for critical positions such as the town planner and surveyor and not any salary increase per se.”

Employees directly linked to service delivery are expected to consume $9 300 820 which is 24% of the total budget whereas support staff have been allocated $5 857 000, 15% of the budget.

The estimated capital expenditure for next year has been set at $17 139 200 from last year’s $6 866 250 with $2 million earmarked for vehicle, plant and equipment purchase.

