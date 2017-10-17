War veterans declare war against G40

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provincial executives yesterday declared a bareknuckle fight against Zanu PF’s G40 officials pushing for an extraordinary congress to amend the party’s constitution to allow for the appointment of a female vice-president.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The ZNLWVA provincial executives described the proposed amendment to the Zanu PF constitution to allow for a women’s quota in the presidium as part of the G40’s sinister agendas to change the party’s presidium.

“As war veterans, we don’t have any issue against the holding of an extraordinary Zanu PF congress as long as its agenda is clear, without any sinister motives. We are aware the G40 animal has a sinister motive; it is pushing a sinister agenda where they want to push for changes in the presidium.

“That we will not allow, we are going to defend the revolution,” Cephas Ncube, the ZNLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson, said at a Press conference held at the association’s Entumbane offices.

Matabeleland South and North provincial executives were represented by their chairpersons, Section Ncube and Sonny Mnguni, respectively. The three provinces had earlier on held a meeting to deliberate on the holding of an extraordinary Zanu PF congress in December.

The G40 faction, believed to be led by First Lady Grace Mugabe, is reportedly plotting to dump Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the congress to ensure he was out of the succession race for President Robert Mugabe’s post.

Reports say Grace was likely to emerge a big beneficiary of the extraordinary congress by being elevated to the post of Vice-President currently occupied by under-fire Mnangagwa.

“The G40 is lying to Mugabe, they have endeared themselves to Mugabe through lies yet under the cover of darkness have a sinister agenda to oust him and others. We are watching them closely.

“They want Mugabe gone yesterday. We know they already have their candidate, but as war veterans we are saying we are ready to defend the revolution.

“We are also not against a women’s quota, but at the same time we are saying this is not a genuine call, but a sinister call to allow for an amendment to the party constitution so that someone or some other people get positions,” Ncube added.

The congress is widely expected to see Mugabe’s successor chosen.

“The (Zanu PF) constitution was amended recently, and we cannot be having a constitution willy-nilly amended to suit G40’s evil intents. We are aware this is a G40 plot, and we are saying no to that. We are stepping in to stop the G40 in its tracks,” he said.

