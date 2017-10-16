MIDLANDS State University (MSU) has imposed a daily $2 fine for students who will miss the October 20 registration deadline for the July-November 2017 semester.

by Stephen Chadenga

The institution said besides the penalty fees, unregistered students will not be able to sit for examinations.

“The normal registration period ended on Monday, 2 October 2017. The late registration period started on Tuesday, 3 October 2017 and will be open until 20 October 2017. A penalty fee of $2.00 per day will be charged on all students who come late to register,” part of the notice read.

“You are being reminded that all unregistered students will not be allowed to write examinations.”

MSU said students facing financial difficulties should approach financial institutions administering the recently introduced government educational loan facility.

The higher learning institution also announced that graduands would be required to pay a fee of $105 for the graduation ceremony scheduled for the end of this year.

The money is inclusive of graduation regalia, participation and administration costs with the approved graduation regalia exclusively sold at MSU campuses.

MSU students to fork out $2 per day for late registration : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...