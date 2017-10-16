Mujuru draws daggers against party treasurer

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP), faces imminent collapse amid reports of a massive purge of top officials seen as questioning her leadership qualities.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Several party executives have been booted out, while some have left on their own, accusing Mujuru of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies. NPP treasurer-general Wilbert Mubaiwa appears to be next on the firing line with party hawks dragging him to a disciplinary hearing on allegations of undermining Mujuru and sowing seeds of disunity.

In a letter dated October 9, Mujuru through her secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, accused Mubaiwa of bad-mouthing her.

Mubaiwa, apparently is the party’s main funder with the party’s head offices located at his Avondale home.

“This letter serves to notify you of allegations of a serious nature being levelled against you. It is alleged that on June 25, in Masvingo you uttered the words to the following effects: “That you had defeated the president of the party Dr. Joyce Teurai Ropa Mujuru when you won elections as the treasurer-general, when she was fighting against you as you were alleging.

That you had been tasked to come to Masvingo and go to Manicaland because you have got money. You indicated that your other colleagues in the top six did not have money for fuel so they had been tasked to go to provinces which were nearer,” part of the allegations read.

Mubaiwa refused to comment on the letter, referring all questions to the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC).

“You can either talk to Nyandoro or the NDC because I remain guided by the party constitution, that does not allow me to discuss internal party issues in the Press,” he said.

Mubaiwa’s woes came amid allegations that Mujuru was running the party like Zanu PF, with most decisions made by members of her inner cabal.

“She is now a Nyandoro person, hardly listens to the people and has failed to deal with concerns from members decisively. She has allowed Nyandoro to be everything in the party, he is now acting treasurer general, secretary general and Mujuru’s personal advisor and spokesperson. He is also even the defacto spokesperson,” a source said.

Nyandoro refused to respond to the allegations only saying “as a party, we don’t discuss internal party processes in the newspaper and more so on alleged incomplete due processes. Put simply, any attempt to do so subjudices any noble party governance issue.”

