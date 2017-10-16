Man drags sibling to court over family estate

A 47-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane man last week took his elder brother to court, following a dispute over the distribution of the family estate.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The complainant Innocent Mthethwa told Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Mjanja that his elder brother, Rodger, had for the past three decades been selling cattle they had inherited from their father and converting the money to his own use.

He pleaded with the court to settle the dispute in the distribution of their late father’s estate. Mjanja, however, advised Mthethwa to file his matter as an estate case.

The court heard that the pair’s father died in 1987 and his property was to be shared equally between his two sons from different mothers.

In an unrelated matter, a Harare couple who appeared before provincial magistrate Pathekile Msipa on allegations of defrauding Sino-Zimbabwe of cement worth $60 060 were acquitted on the charges.

Ashel Kudzanai Maenzanise (33) and Memory Katsingano (28) of Eastview Park, Caledonia, who are co-directors of Memash Holdings company, were accused of defrauding the cement company in a botched cement deal.

Msipa, however, said the State failed to provide evidence of the couple’s wrongdoing.

