Manager defrauds employer of $19 000

A ZAPALALA supermarket manager in Lupane has been taken to court for allegedly defrauding his employer of $19 000 received from customers who paid through the Ecocash facility.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Victor Tendaishe Sibanda (25) was not asked to plead to the fraud charges when he appeared before Lupane magistrate Ndumo Masuku who remanded him in custody to October 23.

The State alleges that sometime between September 5 and 29, Sibanda who was the custodian of the branch’s Ecocash merchant facility would receive the money and was supposed to transfer it to Zapalala pool account.

The court heard that Sibanda allegedly transferred the money into his own account, thereby, defrauding the company of $19 365.

