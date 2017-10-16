NATIONAL Foods is ready to adopt and roll out government’s food fortification initiative as soon as it gets the nod from relevant authorities, a top company official has said.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Speaking on the sidelines of National Foods’ Meaty Christmas promotion launch in the capital on Saturday, the organisation’s sales and marketing director, Workmore Chimweta said his organisation was only waiting for the greenlight from government and the Grain Millers’ Association.

“We support government initiatives and as soon the greenlight is given, we will be doing as directed. It will be from the government and millers’ association, we don’t just do things on our own, we work within the confines of the association which speaks for all the millers in the country, and the governments which regulates how we operate,” Chimweta said.

In August, Cabinet endorsed a mandatory food fortification programme in which certain vitamins and minerals will be added to maize meal, sugar, cooking oil and wheat flour, in order to minimise cases of malnutrition and deficiencies.

The programme has, however, been viciously opposed by some players in the food industry, who claimed they should have been consulted before the government gazetted Statutory Instrument 120 of 2016 to effect the food fortification regulations.

National Foods ready for food fortification : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...