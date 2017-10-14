GZU relocation consultations stall: Zvobgo

GREAT Zimbabwe University (GZU) vice-chancellor Rungano Zvobgo has revealed that consultations with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) have stalled the institution’s relocation to its official site near the historic Great Zimbabwe Monument.

BY HAZVINEI MWANAKA

Currently, GZU has several campuses in and around the town, with the main one accommodated at Masvingo Teachers’ College.

Speaking at the GZU’s 11th graduation ceremony yesterday, Zvobgo said the university had remained focused in its endeavour to move to the Great Zimbabwe World Heritage site.

“We remain undaunted by the challenges that we are grappling with to relocate to this site. As is always the case in these matters, there are numerous technicalities of having any major developments close to a World heritage site,” he said.

“As such, we have been communicating with Unesco in order for us to begin construction work. The consultations with Unesco are taking an inordinate amount of time.”

Zvobgo said as a response to the current fiscal challenges that limit government support, GZU had embarked on fundraising towards the construction of the site.

He said the university had acquired land to construct a medical school, whose first class was expected to enrol by August next year.

Mugabe mass-capped the graduates, except for those with Masters degrees and undergraduates with distinctions and book prizes.

This year saw a 66% increase of the number of graduates from 2 078 last year to three 3 445.

