State House cop bashes wife over missing $1

A 47-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Republic Police member stationed at State House yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting his wife over a missing $1.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, Tawanda Ndahwi, pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Annie Ndiraya, who remanded him to Monday for sentencing.

Allegations are that on October 9 this year at around 11am, Ndahwi came home and accused his wife, Ndakaitei Kalinga, of stealing $1 from the room divider.

The State alleges Kalinga denied the accusation and asked Ndahwi to inquire from their son, but the money could not be found prompting Ndahwi to get angry.

Ndahwi is then said to have taken his aton and bashed Kalinga several times all over, resulting in the wife sustaining injuries on the head and left leg.

After the assault, Kalinga proceeded to Parirenyatwa Police Post, where she reported the matter and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

Hatizivo Chatikobo appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...