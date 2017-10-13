A SOLDIER based at the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Mbalabala, who recently ran amok and destroyed property at a Bulawayo bar after he clashed with the barlady has been ordered to pay $933 for the damage he caused.

BY SILAS NKALA

Russel Tawanda Sibanda (30) was convicted and sentenced on his own plea of guilty to malicious damage to property, when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Nyaradzo Ringisai.

He was sentenced to a six-month jail term, which was wholly suspended on condition he restitutes the bar owner $933 on or before November 30 this year.

In sentencing Sibanda, the magistrate said the court considered that he was remorseful and willing to restitute the complainant.

The court was told that the complainant in the matter, Philip Marange, a security guard at 747 Nightclub in Bulawayo, was on duty on August 18, when Sibanda picked up a fight with the barlady, Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla.

Sibanda had bought beer worth $10 using a bank card to swipe and demanded that he pays deposit for the empty beer bottles using the same system since he did not have cash. A brawl broke after the bar lady insisted on cash, as Sibanda turned around and demanded a reversal of the transaction.

In a fit of rage, Sibanda grabbed a 10-litre plastic bucket full of punch and dropped it on the floor, smashed the refrigerator’s glass door with a brick, before breaking the swipe machine.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

‘Cashless’ soldier jailed for destroying property : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

