BEITBRIDGE police on Wednesday reported three separate deaths, including that of a toddler, which occurred in the border town.

The toddler drowned in a construction pond in the New Stands of Dulivhadzimo, but police were yet to get more details.

by own correspondent

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said, on the same day, an unidentified adult man’s body was found near the Beitbridge sewer ponds close to the Limpopo River.

“Another death reported is of one Memory Mutukwa, a middle-aged woman, pronounced dead on arrival at Beitbridge Hospital after she collapsed at Dulivhadzimo bus terminus,” he said.

No foul play was suspected in the deaths of the two adults, but circumstances surrounding the death of the toddler were still unclear.

The baby reportedly fell into a pond dug to keep water during construction of a house, a practice normal in the town, where there is no water reticulated.

Mutukwa, said Ndebele, was returning from a trip in South Africa in the company of Munyaradzi Gora, when she fell sick.

She was rushed to Beitbridge Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police suspected the man, whose body was found near the sewer ponds, might have been attacked by wild animals.

Other people, however, suspected the man might have fallen victim to thugs and robbers, who patrol that area to prey on border-jumpers.

Several people have been mugged in the area, which is 300 metres downstream of the bridge linking South Africa with Zimbabwe.

Beitbridge records 3 ‘mysterious’ deaths in one day : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...