MUSIC promoter 2Kings Entertainment has assured Jah Prayzah’s fans that plans for the album launch are still intact despite reports that Nigerian star David “Davido” Adeleke had been arrested in his home country in connection with the suspected murder of his friend.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

2Kings Entertainment spokesperson DJ Dee Nosh yesterday allayed fears that Davido would not make it, saying the artiste would land in Zimbabwe this morning and would perform alongside Jah Prayzah at the Kutonga Kwaro album launch set for the Harare International Conference Centre.

“If I spend the whole day responding to journalists and people on this issue, I will not be doing my job. As far as we are concerned, everything is still going as we planned,” he said.

Davido, who was supposed to land yesterday, was, according to Nigerian media, interrogated by police over the death of Tagbo Umeike following reports that he had lied in his initial statement to the police on the matter.

Davido’s team was expected to release a statement yesterday after the issue had stirred panic among his local fans.

‘Davido still coming despite arrest reports’ : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...