Zapu to launch 2018 elections manifesto

ZAPU’s national council (NC) is expected to meet in Bulawayo tomorrow to tie-up loose ends, ahead of the official launch of the party’s policy document and 2018 election manifesto, Southern Eye has learnt.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The NC is Zapu’s highest decision-making body between congresses.

Zapu deputy spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa confirmed the meeting, which he said would deliberate on the election manifesto, policy document and its launch next week.

“Zapu will in the coming week launch its policy document and abridged version of the 2018 elections manifesto. The documents are complete and ready for launch. We are, however, waiting for approval by the NC, which is sitting this weekend in Bulawayo.We cannot move unless directed and granted by the NC,” he said.

Zapu recently joined forces with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP), but party insiders said that has not stopped the party from independently preparing for the elections.

The three parties agreed not to contest each other for parliamentary seats in Matabeleland region.

Maphosa said Zapu’s policy document emphasises unity among Zimbabweans for “the development of one democratic nation state”.

“We arrived at this after realising that Zimbabwe has never known unity since the onset of colonialism, through to attainment of independence to this day, as the (President Robert) Mugabe dictatorship has divided and manipulated the country’s population on ethnic lines to perpetuate.

“We, therefore, seek to unite all Zimbabweans around the common agenda of building both our economy and society through an all-encompassing policy position. Our manifesto will run on the theme of Making Zimbabwe Work for Everybody,” he said.

“This is in line with our quest to create one democratic nation and we are simply saying the country must work for all its citizens. This mostly speaks to equality, as espoused in the well-articulated position on governance and government systems.”

