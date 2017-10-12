Houses, schools, roads badly damaged in Beitbridge storm

VIOLENT storms lashed across Beitbridge district this week and left a trail of destruction with 20 houses, three schools and many roads badly damaged.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Beitbridge district administrator Kilibone Ndou-Mbedzi yesterday said although no deaths or injuries were reported in the two days of heavy falls, the damage in some cases was extensive.

“A team has gone out to assess the damage. On the first day damages were in Beitbridge West and storms shifted to the east on Tuesday night,” she said in an interview.

“Chabeta and Dumba schools were damaged extensively. Roofs were torn away by wind. At least 17 homes have been reported damaged,” Ndou-Mbedzi, who is also chairperson of the district Civil Protection Unit, said.

Rodney Mbedzi, a former MDC-T councillor for ward 11 in Beitbridge West, said at least 17 homesteads in the Malusungane area, Malibeng and Chabeta schools were extensively damaged.

Low-level bridges were reported flooded by flash floods while roads were badly eroded.

“Some villagers are in the open as we speak and need help immediately,” he said.

The rains, which in some cases reached 45mm, swept across the district and came as relief to livestock farmers.

“This is the first time we have had such early rains in a long time and it’s a bit strange,” former councillor Mbedzi said.

Weather experts have warned farmers against early summer cropping, saying the current storms did not signify the beginning of the rainy season.

