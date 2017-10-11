Residents rap Zanu PF for politicising beerhall reopening

THE Zanu PF-controlled Chiredzi Town Council has come under fire from MDC-T and Chiredzi United Residents’ Association for politicising the reopening of a popular beerhall, Chigarapasi, and prematurely opening to curry-favour with the community ahead of next year’s elections.

BY Garikai Mafirakureva

The celebrations which were graced by Chiredzi West legislator Darlington Chiwa (Zanu PF), council chairperson Francis Moyo and several Zanu PF councillors and supporters were held at Chitsanga Hall last week.

The tender for the beerhall was recently awarded to a private operator, Five Muchehiwa, two years after it was shut down for being a perennial loss-maker.

Muchehiwa runs a chain of bottle stores and night spots around Chiredzi trading as Big Five.

MDC-T provincial spokesperson, Dusty Zivhave, accused Zanu PF officials and councillors for celebrating the opening of the beerhall they had run down.

“They have failed to run the bar properly, so for them to try and portray themselves as rescuers of the situation is deplorable to say the least, and hypocrisy at its worst.

“It arouses a lot of suspicion that the current person running the bar might be just a front for these councillors. While we are happy the bar is once again open we condemn abuse of pubic property to further business interest of an individual,” Zivhave said.

Chiredzi United Residents’ Association chairperson, Josephat Tizirai described the celebrations as madness of the highest order.

“They are failing to do things according to the book. There was no citizen participation as enshrined in the Constitution.

In fact, there are more questions than answers considering that Big Five was given the beerhall at the eleventh hour.”

At first it was Mutsetse, who was said to have won the tender, within some seconds they gave it to a new player.

They have been using council vehicles for the days. This shows some council officials are behind,” Tizirai said.

