Immigration official in court for forgery

AN immigration official based in Harare appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal abuse of office after he allegedly received a $70 bribe from refugees in exchange for work permits.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused, Duncan Munyanyi, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who granted him $100 bail and remanded the matter to November 3.

It is the State’s case that sometime in April this year, Alex Nzeyima and Thierry Mumba Kalambo, who are both refugees, visited the immigration offices at Liquenda House, Harare.

Upon arrival at the offices, Mumba went into Munyanyi’s office, leaving Nzeyima sitting on the benches outside. It is alleged Mumba gave Munyanyi an application for a work permit, photocopies of refugee status document and national identity document for Nzeyima so that he could facilitate a work permit for him.

The State alleges after seven days, Munyanyi called Kalambo to come and collect the stamped permit. Upon arrival, Munyanyi allegedly demanded $100 as the appreciation fee and was given $70.

On September 29, Nzeyima presented the forged work permit to immigration officials to have it extended, but it was discovered that the document was not genuine. Investigations later led to Munyanyi’s arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...