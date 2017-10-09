Voter registration exposes Karoi council

THE ongoing Zimbabwe Electoral Comission (Zec)-led biometric voter registration (BVR) has exposed Karoi Municipality’s poor service delivery, as more than 300 registration officers camped at Chikangwe Hall were forced to relieve themselves in nearby bushes at the weekend, as the council’s public toilets were non-functional.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Also in attendance were voter education supervisors drawn from various government departments, including the Youth ministry.

“It is unfortunate that our top officials from Zec did not check on water and toilets that are key for any public gathering, as a health measure,” an official, who declined to be named, said.

Karoi Town council clerk, Wellington Mutikani said he was unaware of the water and sanitation crisis.

“Of course, Zec through, the district head, Pfunye, booked the community hall and he raised the issue of electricity that was rectified. He never said anything about toilets, as it had not been brought to my attention,” he said.

A council health supervisor, Ambrose Nyamadzawo said blair toilets at the community hall ceased to operate nearly a year ago.

A human rights activist and artist, Joel Zilala said council should put its priorities right.

“Council must be open to constructive criticism. As much as they are trying to spruce up 24-hour maternity wing that has been on hold for two years, they must also try to get more public toilets, as a matter of concern not for voting exercise, but as a long-term project for the public,” he said.

Zec has dispatched BVR operators throughout the country to register potential voters ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

Like this: Like Loading...