Trial date set for ZimParks bosses accused of stealing $3m worth rhino horns

Fired Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) director-general, Edson Chidziya, who is accused of concealing an audit report, which exposed the theft of 56 rhino horns worth $3 million is set to face trial on October 24.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chidziya (52) is being charged together with three others, Padgewell Mazoyo (37), audit manager, Gift Kuwora (51) and former security officer, Munyaradzi Nhira (32).

Chidziya, who is represented by Lovemore Madhuku, is facing criminal abuse of office charges, while his subordinates are being charged with theft of trust property.

According to court papers, the complainant in the matter is ZimParks represented by its non-executive board chairman, Tichafa Mundangepfupfu.

It is the State’s case that between September 2012 and May 2013, Chidziya acted as ZimParks director-general and was eventually appointed the substantive director-general with the responsibility of reporting to the board.

The State alleges Chidziya was responsible for the smooth running of ZimParks and during his tenure of office, he caused the breach of security procedures pertaining to game products under his care.

It is alleged between December 2012 and July 2015, Chidziya ordered Mazoyo, Kuwora and Nhira to swap keys to the ivory strong room, where the horns disappeared from.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State

