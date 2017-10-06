Man found dead in town . . . body in advanced state of decomposition

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

AN unidentified man was on Tuesday found dead in Mutare’s Yeovil medium-density suburb.

The man’s body was found lying under a tree and it was in an advanced state of decomposition. Police attended the scene on Wednesday and ferried the body to Mutare Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. Police were yet to establish the identity of the man. It could not be established if it was murder or a case of suicide.

“We are yet to get finer details of the matter. We cannot confirm if it was murder or suicide since we are yet to receive a full report,” said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

He said a Mutare City Council employee, Mr Abel Chipangano, who is employed as a plumber, was doing his duties when he saw the man’s body in a bushy area behind Dairiboard Mutare pre-cast wall on Wednesday. He alerted the police who attended the scene.

“No positive identification has been made so far. Anyone with a missing relative should visit Mutare Central Police Station for identification,” added Insp Kakohwa. A source who arrived at the scene on Wednesday morning said the upper part of the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

“Mutare City Council employees were repairing pipes near a shopping centre in Yeovil. They noticed a dead man whose head was partially covered with soil His face could not be identified because it was in an advanced state of decomposition. People jostled to catch a glimpse of the man. Police covered the body and took it to Mutare Provincial Hospital Mortuary,” he said.

