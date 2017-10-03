ZFU distances itself from FoFU

THE Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union (ZFU) has distanced itself from the recently-formed Federation of Farmers Union (FoFU), a supposed amalgamation of three farmers’ unions.

BY Own Correspondent

This came amid reports that three farmers’ associations – ZFU, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union (ZCFU) and National Farmers’ Union – had come together under one umbrella body.

In a statement yesterday, ZFU said they were still consulting their members and were not a member of the Wonder Chabikwa-led FoFu.

“ZFU is not yet a member of the Federation of Farmers Unions (FoFu) that was launched on September 21 in Harare. ZFU is still consulting with its members on this matter and once the consultation process, which will wind up with a referendum is over, a position will then be communicated,” the statement read.

“The ZFU annual congress which was held on September 6, 2017 emphasised to the union’s leadership to ensure that all the necessary steps that will result in the union’s membership or otherwise, in FoFU should be followed to the satisfaction of members. ZFU is, therefore, currently not participating in any FoFU meetings, programmes and activities.”

FoFU has promised to advocate for a massive mobilisation of resources for farmers, among other critical issues.

