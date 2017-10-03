Harare man slapped to death

A HARARE man, Ronald Chitsinde yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with murder after slapping Barton Phiri to death during a drunken brawl at Dzivarasekwa 3 shopping centre last month.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Chitsinde was granted $100 and remanded to November 30 by magistrate, Josephine Sande.

Chitsinde is being represented by Harare lawyer, Farai Nyamayaro.

It is the State’s case that Chitsinde and his accomplice, still at large, had a misunderstanding with Phiri and they pulled him outside the bar where Chitsinde’s friend allegedly slapped him (Phiri) once in the face.

The State alleges Phiri fell and started vomiting after which he then died.

Chitsinde was apprehended by members of the public while his accomplice vanished.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Assistant Inspector Gilbert Chiripanyanga deposed to an affidavit giving details of how the offence was committed.

“Accused person (Chitsinde) dragged the now-deceased by his hand and took him out of the night club. While outside, the accused person phoned his accomplice, who is still at large, who came and slapped the now-deceased once in the face and he fell down and started vomiting,” Chiripanyanga said.

“Accused person was apprehended by members of the public, but his accomplice escaped. A report was made to the police by Fungai Misodzi, but when the police arrived at the scene, Phiri had already passed on.”

