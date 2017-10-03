ACCZ president Ndanga steps down

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president, Johannes Ndanga has indicated that he will not seek re-election at the end of his seven-year term this month-end, but pass on the baton, to enable him to concentrate on other international commitments.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Ndanga told journalists last week that after stepping down, he will devout most of his time to the International Commission of Religious Leaders and Universal Peace Federation, where he was recently appointed as a world peace ambassador.

“I am always travelling because the two posts demand a lot, hence, I am ready to step down, though I will be offering my services to ACCZ on consultancy basis. Moreover, I am hearing that some sect members have left,” he said.

Ndanga said he will officially step down at the elective congress scheduled for October 26 in Bulawayo.

His remarks came amid reports that disgruntled members of the association had formed a splinter group, Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches’ Council (Zacc), accusing Ndanga of tampering with the association’s constitution to extend his term by one year.

“The ACCZ is governed by a constitution, which states that a presidental term goes for seven years. The organisation was formed in 2010 and we are having a congress on October 26 to mark the end of this term, so if someone says I am refusing to step down it means nothing. Elections are going to be conducted during the congress and members are free to contest for any post,” he said.

Recently, former ACCZ secretary-general Mathias Tsine broke away from the association and formed Zacc with Zanu PF central committee member Jimayi Muduvuri as patron.

“The founding constitution stated that a term goes for six years. He (Ndanga), however, changed the constitution and even declared himself ACCZ life president. If you look at the executive members of the ACCZ, Ndanga is the only founding person left. All other members have left,” Tsine said.

ACCZ comprises of more than 3 000 apostolic and Zion sects.

