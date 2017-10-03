Chief Ndiweni, 13 subjects off remand

Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni and his 13 subjects were last week removed from remand in a matter where they were being accused of destroying a defiant villager, Feti Mbele’s perimeter fence and kraal.

BY SILAS NKALA

The accused had denied the malicious damage to property charges and applied for refusal of further remand, arguing that the State had taken too long to put them on trial.

Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya last week ruled in their favour, saying the State could proceed by way of summons when it is ready for trial.

Allegations were that on July 26 this year, the accused stormed Mbele’s homestead and destroyed his perimeter fence, accusing him of refusing to divorce his “promiscuous” wife, Nonkangelo Mpengesi.

The group claimed they were acting on orders from Chief Ndiweni.

After destruction of the property, Chief Ndiweni allegedly visited the site and thanked the villagers for heeding his orders.

The cost of damage was estimated at $300.

