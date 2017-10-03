Headmaster in dock for kissing Grade 7 pupil

THE headmaster of Chezhou Primary School in Dete has been taken to court on allegations of kissing a Grade Seven pupil without her consent.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The accused, Christopher Gombo (55), denied the indecent assault charge last Friday when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Portia Mhlanga.

“I never touched her when she came to my house. The community hates me

and they just want to tarnish my image by framing such malicious charges,”

said Gumbo, who was remanded out of custody to October 23 for continuation of trial.

The State alleges that sometime in April this year, Gumbo invited the 13-year-old girl and her friend to his house to help him with household chores.

Upon arrival, Gumbo allegedly grabbed the girl and kissed her, prompting her to file indecent assault charges.

