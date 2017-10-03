Grace donates used underwear story lands NewsDay journo in hot water

NewsDay Mutare-based reporter, Kenneth Nyangani has been arrested and is detained at Mutare Central over a story First Lady Grace Mugabe had donated used underwear to Zanu PF supporters.

Staff Reporter

According to his lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Nyangani is being charged for the criminal defamation under the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act.

Nyakureba said: “The brief facts are that Kenneth was picked up last night around 10pm at his home in Dangamvura and I attended to him around 11:30pm at Mutare Central where he was subsequently detained.

“At the moment I am in the Crime office. The Member-in-Charge Crime Assistant Inspector Shariwa is referring the docket to Law & Order.”

Zanu PF Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi filed the report and deposed to a statement but it is unclear whether or not he is the complaint himself or First Lady Grace.

The arrest follows a weekend report quoting Mupfumi saying he had visited State House and was given the used panties to donate to the Zanu PF activists and supporters in his constituency.

More to follow . . .

