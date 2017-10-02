Mujuru savages Biti

NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru, has blasted People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti describing him as a kindergarten politician with a “self-exaggerated political intelligence”, whose sole interest is reviving his waning political career.



BY BLESSED MHLANGA/OBEY MANAYITI

Mujuru made the stinging attack after Biti last week accused her of being a Zanu PF spy sent to destroy his party by sowing divisions within the PDP leadership.

Biti last week severed ties with his party’s secretary-general Gorden Moyo and deputy spokesperson George Mkwananzi after the two allegedly held their own general council meeting at NPP vice-president Samuel Sipepa Nkomo’s Bulawayo residence.

“NPP notes with concern a display of political kindergarten mentality by self-overrated and so-called champions of democracy in the Zimbabwean opposition trenches by individuals who exude an abominable sense of self entitlement and monopoly as to who qualifies to stand against Zanu PF in 2018 elections,” Mujuru said in a statement signed by NPP secretary-general Gift Nyandoro.

“The deceit, ill-conceived and exaggerated political intelligence has turned desperate politicians overnight to be judges of the persona of Dr JTR Mujuru’s leadership and the integrity of National Peoples’ Party. How many times has such leadership visited Dr JTR’s homestead begging her and her party to form an alliance for purposes of what Dr Mujuru has clearly seen to be ego-based objectives with sole purposes of looking for donor funding instead of the real cause of liberating Zimbabweans.”

The latest barbs came after a proposed coalition deal between Mujuru and Biti collapsed in July after the PDP delegation snubbed the signing ceremony and instead went to bed with Morgan Tsvangirai to form the MDC Alliance.

Biti said the deal collapsed after he was convinced that Mujuru was untrustworthy.

“I have been holding negotiations with NPP for over two years and I came to a conclusion that Mujuru is in the opposition on the basis of her exclusion from Zanu PF, but she still maintains the blood and spirit of her party in all her dealings. She can’t be trusted,” he said.

