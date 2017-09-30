PDP splinter group distances itself from MDC Alliance

A PEOPLE’S Democratic Party (PDP) faction that expelled party leader Tendai Biti on Thursday has gone a step further in its “fight with the latter” writing a letter distancing itself from the MDC Alliance, Southern Eye heard.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Biti has said the PDP was part of the MDC Alliance, but secretary-general Gorden Moyo refuted the claims.

Moyo on Thursday announced the expulsion of Biti, his deputy Kucaca Phulu, spokesperson Jacob Mafume and several others after they held a general council meeting in Bulawayo.

Moyo said Biti, Phulu, Mafume and several others had violated the party constitution by constantly “misrepresenting” that PDP was part of the MDC Alliance – a grouping of opposition parties. PDP insiders said Moyo and his camp had gone a step further to “isolate” Biti by writing an official communication announcing they were not part of the MDC Alliance.

“The PDP secretary-general Gorden Moyo was directed by the general council of the party held at Samaritan Centre in Bulawayo to officially inform the MDC Alliance leadership that PDP is not part to the alliance.

“An official communication to that effect shall be directed to MDC Alliance acting president Thokozani Khupe,” a member of Moyo’s faction told Southern Eye. Moyo confirmed the development yesterday, but could not be drawn to discuss the details and contents of the letter, saying the media would be advised next week.

Biti and Mafume have described their dismissal as null and void, adding the opposition party belonged to the MDC Alliance.

The MDC Alliance has also divided the MDC-T, with party leader Morgan Tsvangirai at odds with Khupe and other officials from Matabeleland.

Yesterday, PDP youth assembly spokesperson Wellington Nare said they did not endorse the expulsion of Biti and several others.

“Under no situation in our party and constitution do individuals bear the power to fire, bar or suspend any comrade outside a general council as was done. The PDP youth assembly does not accept nor endorse such a diabolic act,” Nare said.

