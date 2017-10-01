I miss Hurungwe West: Mliswa

NORTON Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (Independent) has hinted that he was considering going back to his former constituency, Hurungwe, where his efforts were appreciated and rallies well-attended.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Addressing a residents’ consultative meeting at Dudley Hall School on Saturday, Mliswa bemoaned the low attendance and accused Norton residents of being ungrateful despite all his efforts in Parliament to highlight their concerns.

Mliswa said he missed the large crowds that characterised his meetings in Hurungwe West constituency, where he was defeated by Zanu PF ’s Keith Guzah in a by-election held following his expulsion from the ruling party in 2015.

“Sometimes I get demoralised that the people I put my head on the block for don’t reciprocate my efforts, they fail just to attend and contribute for the good of their welfare. I badly miss the Hurungwe West villagers who attended and participated at my well-attended meetings. This makes me want to go back and work with them once again. They are grateful even up to this day,” he said.

Mliswa told the more than 150 residents that he was tasked by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to respond to a letter of complaint from Norton Town Council that he was interfering with their work.

The firebrand former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman has ruffled feathers with Norton council management and councillors, whom he has accused of being corrupt.

The MP has led residents on a number of demonstrations at council offices demanding an improvement in service delivery.

