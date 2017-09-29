Gweru new dumpsite stalls

GWERU City Council is still to finish working on modalities to decommission the refuse dumpsite in Woodlands suburb and establish a new one more than six months after such plans were put in place, the Southern Eye has established.

by STEPHEN CHADENGA

Mayor Charles Chikozho said the dumpsite was exposing residents to health hazards since it was situated near houses in Woodlands.

“As council we are working at modalities to allocate another site where waste can be dumped,” he said then. We are concerned about the health of residents and we would want to make sure that they are not exposed to pollution from the waste site.”

Investigations by this paper, however, have revealed that most residents in Woodlands are exposed to air pollution from the burning waste at the dump site.

A resident, Naison Chaibva, said most families were exposed to the choking stench from decomposing waste, a situation he said was putting their health at risk.

“We fear for our health from the smoke we inhale almost on a daily basis,” he said.

In March this year, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jason Machaya said the government had provided a farm for the new dump site.

He said the development would be a big relief to Woodlands residents, who risked contracting diseases as they lived near a dumpsite.

Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza could not be reached for comment over the delays.

