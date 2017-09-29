Flagpole kills ECD pupil

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD Early Child Development pupil at Big Tree Primary School in Chipinge was crushed to death by a flagpole last Friday. Chipinge District police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera confirmed the freak incident which occurred at Big Tree Primary School assembly in Chikore under Chief Musikavanhu’s area.

“I can confirm the sudden death of an ECD pupil, Believemore Sithole, who died after being crushed by a flagpole. On the fateful day, a boy aged seven and in Grade One was playing around the flagpole when it fell on Believemore. The pole struck Believemore on the forehead as he was passing by,’’ he said.

A teacher, Sharon Hlatshwayo (56), heard a sound and rushed to the scene and found Believemore lying down unconscious bleeding from the mouth and noise.

“Sharon rushed Believe to Chikore Mission Hospital where he died upon admission. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. The body was conveyed to Chipinge District Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are still underway,” said Asst Insp Kadzuraumera.

In an unrelated incident, a 37-year-old Chisumbanje man died after being hit by a tree branch which he was cutting. Asst Insp Kadzuraumera said the incident happened on Sunday at Mbendani Village under Chief Garahwa’s area. He said Adonis Chimunda died after being crushed by a branch of the tree he was cutting.

“On September 24, Adonis Chimunda left his home at 7am after telling his wife, Gladys Mare (43), that he was going to fetch firewood along the banks of Save River near Mutandahwe dip-tank. Adonis Mbendani delayed in returning home, prompting his wife to make a follow-up,’’ said Ass Insp Kadzuraumera.

Gladys discovered her husband’s body trapped by a branch of a huge Mugodo tree he was cutting with a machete. A police report was made and police attended the scene. Mbendani’s body was conveyed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital for post-mortem.

