Makandiwa worker up for murder

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

WELL-known Mutare man — Munyaradzi Taonezvi Nyika — who is also an administrator at Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s UFIC Church in the city, was yesterday hauled before the courts on allegations of fatally assaulting a drunkard who had trespassed into his Fairbridge Park house.

Nyika (40), who resides at House No. 7439, appeared before provincial magistrate Mrs Sekai Chiundura, charged with murder as defined in Section 47 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23. Public prosecutor Mr Fletcher Karombe told the court that the crime was committed on September 15.

“On the day in question at around 8pm, the now deceased who was drunk and on his way to Hobhouse, lost his way and entered into the accused person’s yard at house number 7439 Fairbridge Park.The accused person’s wife who was alone at home suspected the deceased to be a thief and she alerted her husband of the presence of the suspected thief. The accused person, who was away from home, then contacted his neighbour on his mobile phone and requested him to go to his house and inquire about the suspected thief,” he said.

“Nyika’s neighbour sought the company of another neighbour and they armed themselves with a hockey stick as a weapon to confront the thief. The neighbours proceeded to the house and found the deceased seated in a flower bed. They confronted the suspected thief who indicated to them that he had lost his way and that he was drunk. During that time, the accused person arrived and snatched the hockey stick from his neighbour and assaulted the deceased all over the body until the stick broke into two pieces. He again fired two shots from a pistol as he threatened to kill the deceased,” said Mr Karombe.

The accused later took the deceased to the police pressing a charge of criminal trespass. On September 24, the now deceased died as a result of injuries sustained during the assault by the accused person. The State will call nine witnesses, most of them Nyika’s neighbours, who will testify that they saw him assaulting the now deceased but tried to restrain him to no avail.

Homicide detectives have since recovered the suspected murder weapon and two rounds of ammunition that will be used in court as evidence.

The State will also produce a post-mortem report.

