Hooker arrested for abusing 6 minors

A SUSPECTED sex worker from Mabvuku, Evelyn Makamba, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing several aggravated indecent assault charges after allegedly bedding six male minors aged between 10 and 15 years in a park.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Makamba (27) was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate, Josephine Sande, who remanded her in custody to October 19 after advising her to approach the High Court for bail.

It is the State’s case that on dates unknown to the prosecutor, but in December last year, the first complainant, who is aged 10 years, went to Matongo shops in Mabvuku with his friends to do homework at the nearby park.

The State alleges, while in the park, Makamba, who seeks clients in the recreational facility, approached the complainant and asked him to have sexual intercourse with her.

It is alleged that Makamba removed the complainant’s clothes and had sexual intercourse with him without his consent. On another day, during the same month, Makamba approached a Grade Seven pupil and asked him to have sexual intercourse with him.

While using the same modus operandi, Makamba is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with two 13-year-old boys, a 15-year-old and a Form One student at a private college in Mabvuku.

The State also alleges some of sexual assault victims were asked to bring some money from home in order for them to have sexual intercourse with her in the same park.

Tatenda Murindagomo appeared for the State.

