THE 10th edition of the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo kicked off yesterday with organisers optimistic the event will steer and activate tourism in Bulawayo.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking at a Press conference, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority head of corporate affairs, Sugar Chagonda said 224 international buyers were participating at the event with some of them already in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Hwange and Eastern Highlands undertaking pre-Sanganai tours to familiarise with the products.

The said exhibitors from Bulawayo had increased from last year’s 95 to the current 150.

Chagonda said Sanganai/ Hlanganani, unlike the Harare International Carnival, spurred economic activities immediately, as a long-term business venture.

“We are not just looking at things that will happen today or tomorrow, but it’s a long-term thing. We do not want our tourism operators in Bulawayo to just wait for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to be in serious business, but we want to create a number of events that will spearhead economic activities,” he said.

Chagonda said this year’s edition of the travel and tourism expo, now officially recognised on the world tourism calendar, would run concurrently with a Health expo to promote heath awareness among the delegates at the event.

Zimbabwe Council of Tourism president, Tich Hwingwiri said the country had great attractions, which deserved increased tourist attention.

“The increased numbers of visitors this year will provided a much-needed economic boost to the country as a whole as the buyers and media interact with exhibitors at the expo and also visit some of the attractions,” he said

Sanganai/ Hlanganani to boost Byo tourism : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...