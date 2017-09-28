‘Many children suffer abuse in silence’

ZIMBABWE National Council for the Welfare of Children (ZNCWC) chairman, Lamiel Phiri yesterday expressed concern over the spike in cases of child sexual abuse by relatives.

BY SILAS NKALA

Phiri made the remarks while addressing delegates at the Child Rights Coalition Conference Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

“We are living in a wild time, where child abuse is on the rise,” he said.

Phiri said suspects are arrested and at times and released, while children are forced to remain silent.

“Parents turn on their own children, raping, abusing and even using them for money. Children are being abused, if social media is to be believed,” he said.

Phiri challenged delegates to participate in the fulfilment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as a measure to curtail child rights’ violations.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi Moyo, in a speech read on her behalf by Khami district administrator, Beualer Gwaze, said this year’s conference aims to share and sensitise participation on the 17 SDGs to make them relevant in child rights programming, and pick the ones that address children’s issues in Zimbabwe.

“The government has demonstrated its commitment towards the fulfilment and attainment of children’s rights as evidenced by the various progressive legislation, national programmes and reporting to the United Nations committee on the rights of the child and African committee of experts on the rights and welfare of child,” Moyo said.

“Zimbabwe is one of the 44 countries that have volunteered to be part of the high-level political forum 2017 peer review.

“This is a gesture that is demonstrative the government’s commitment to the implementation of the SDGs.”

